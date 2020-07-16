Please Tell Us Your City

2020 Audi RS7 Sportback - Now in pictures

July 16, 2020, 11:22 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback - Now in pictures

With a cosmetic freshening up, an upgraded interior with new tech and a power-packed engine, the new Audi RS7 has made an entry into the Indian market. It’s priced at Rs 1.94 crore (ex-showroom) and customers will receive their car in the coming month. While we can just imagine the burbling and cracking soundtrack that the RS7 might be making, here’s the car’s picture gallery to drool at.

Audi RS7 Sportback left rear three quarter

This latest iteration of the Audi RS7 Sportback is the second-generation model and the high performance version of the A7 sedan.

Audi RS7 Sportback Grille

For the model year 2020, the car gets sporty bumpers and puts up a new brave face. The highlight up front still remains to be Audi's typical single-frame grille.

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Front Three Quarter

On to the side, the car sports flared wheel arches and you will even notice RS-specific door sills. But that's when you will be able to take your eyes off the 21-inch alloys with a striking design pattern.

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Side View

Round at the back too, Audi's typical characteristic twin oval exhausts can be seen. Then, there's a retractable rear spoiler and even an optional panoramic sunroof available.

Audi RS7 Sportback Rear view

This four-door coupe comes with pillar-less doors, which open to reveal the RS sport seats that are wrapped in Nappa or Valcona leather.

Audi RS7 Sportback left rear three quarter

There's a flat-bottom RS Sport leather steering wheel with aluminium shift paddles. Look a little beyond this to find a nice and wide digital instrument cluster packing in a lot of information.

Audi RS7 Sportback Dashboard

What customers can also opt for is an optional heads-up display. Nonetheless, the cabin gets dual-touchscreens for the infotainment and climate controls.

Audi RS7 Sportback Grille

Powering this RS7 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 591bhp and 800Nm of torque. It's paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Audi RS7 Sportback Rear Seats

It also has an all-wheel-drive system and boasts of a launch control function. In fact, Audi says this Sportback can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds! Cant’ wait to this out!

Audi RS7 Sportback Instrument cluster

There’s an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. But, the good news for speed enthusiasts is, that this can be raised to 280kmph or even 305kmph thanks to the RS dynamic plus package.

Audi RS7 Sportback Front Seat Headrest

Apart from the standard Audi drive select handling modes, customers can have optional ceramic brakes and even an RS sport suspension with Dynamic Ride Control.

Audi RS7 Sportback Headlight

Otherwise, the RS7 already comes with RS adaptive air suspension which has three modes, which alternatively can be set on automatic level control as well.

Audi RS7 Sportback left rear three quarter

Audi’s offering the RS7 in 13 standard body colours. We think, customers perhaps will opt for the RS-specific Nardo Grey or Sebring Black, or one of the other crazy matte effect exterior paint finishes.

Audi RS7 Sportback Left Side View
Audi RS7 Sportback Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 2.24 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.43 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 2.23 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 2.24 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 2.31 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 2.14 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 2.33 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 2.14 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 2.17 Crore onwards

