Maserati Ghibli Hybrid revealed with tweaked styling and 330bhp

July 16, 2020, 11:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
Maserati Ghibli Hybrid revealed with tweaked styling and 330bhp

-         First hybrid in Maserati’s long history

-         Developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab in Modena

Maserati has kick-started its electrification programme with the introduction of the Ghibli Hybrid. Although it’s a mild hybrid, it’s the first-ever electrified car in the Italian carmaker’s history. Apart from the new powertrain, the four-door sedan has also received subtle styling updates to keep things fresh as this is the first update for the Ghibli since its introduction back in 2013.

Maserati Ghibli Left Steering Mounted Controls

The new mild-hybrid powertrain is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric supercharger, a 48-volt alternator, and a battery mounted at the rear of the car for better weight distribution. The output is 330bhp at 5,750rpm and 450Nm from 4,000rpm. This is good enough for the Ghibli Hybrid to spring from 0-100kmph in an impressive 5.7 seconds while the top speed is capped at 255kkmph.

Maserati Ghibli Rear view

All the power is sent to the rear-axle only through a ZF-derived eight-speed automatic. With the mild hybrid in place, the weight is down by 80 kilograms and CO2 emissions are lowered by 25 per cent compared to the V6 diesel version of the sedan. This mild-hybrid powertrain is developed in-house by the Maserati Innovation Lab at their Modena facility. The car will be produced at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli plant in Turin.

Maserati Ghibli Dashboard

Setting the Ghibli Hybrid apart from the standard car is the use of blue highlights on the characteristic three air ducts on the side, on the brake callipers and the iconic Trident logo on the C-pillar. The blue theme continues on the inside as well with contrast highlights on the seats. In terms of styling tweaks, the sedan gets a redesigned front grille. But it’s a blink-and-miss change there. At the rear, the taillight signature is new and inspired by the classic Maserati 3200 GT and the gorgeous Alfieri Concept.

Maserati Ghibli Front Row Seats

On the inside, the cabin is revamped with larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen 10.1 inches. Even the old school analogue instrument cluster is replaced by a fully digital one. The new range will also benefit from Maserati Connect connected car features with timely OTA updates.

With the Ghibli Hybrid, Maserati has taken the first step towards their electrification plan. The Italian marque’s first all-electric cars will be the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio which is scheduled for 2021.

Maserati Ghibli Right Front Three Quarter
  • Maserati
  • Maserati Ghibli
  • Ghibli
