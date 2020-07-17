Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Production-ready Kia Sonet spied ahead of debut next month

Production-ready Kia Sonet spied ahead of debut next month

July 17, 2020, 01:43 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
352 Views
Write a comment
Production-ready Kia Sonet spied ahead of debut next month

- New spy images leak rear design of Kia Sonet

- The model is expected to be launched in India in September

The upcoming Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV has been spotted in the production-ready guise ahead of its world debut that will take place in India on 7 August. Spy images shared on the web reveal a semi-camouflaged unit based on a lower variant of the model.

Kia Sonet Right Rear Three Quarter

As seen in the spy images, the production-ready Kia Sonet is a lower variant, based on a few features such as the steel wheels with wheel covers and traditional antenna instead of a shark-fin unit. The spy images also give us a clear look at the rear profile of the model, which features an integrated spoiler, high mounted stop lamp, wraparound LED tail lights, bumper with faux skid plate and reflectors, raked windshield, Sonet badging below the left tail light and a bumper-mounted number plate recess. Also on offer is a black cladding between the windshield and the C-pillar.

Kia Sonet Rear Seats

The side profile of the production-ready Kia Sonet reveals detail such as body cladding and chunky wheel arches, a shoulder line which turns north towards the end of the rear door until the design merges with the rear quarter glass. A peek at the interior also gives us a look at the rear AC vents with brushed aluminium inserts.

Kia Sonet Left Side View

While the front profile is not visible in the spy images, we do know that the new Kia Sonet will feature the signature tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps and a faux skid plate on the front bumper while the side profile will also receive a set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the model is expected to arrive with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless charging and ventilated seats.

Kia Sonet Left Front Three Quarter

Powertrain options on the upcoming Kia Sonet might include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit could be offered as standard while a DCT unit and iMT unit will be available as an option. Upon launch which is likely to take place in September, the Kia Sonet will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Ad

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

232 Likes
76711 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

758 Likes
417544 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQCMercedes-Benz EQC

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

75L - ₹ 80L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

Jul 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai New Elite i20Hyundai New Elite i20

Oct 2020 (Tentative)

7L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in