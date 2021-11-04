CarWale
    Nissan India registers a sale of 3,913 units in in October 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Nissan India reported a 254 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic sales

    - The company exported 3,004 units last month

    Nissan India has achieved a domestic sale of 3,913 vehicles, while exports stood at 3,004 units in October 2021 for Nissan and Datsun. The company sold 1,105 vehicles in the country last year, thus registering a Y-o-Y growth of 254 per cent in the domestic market.

    The Nissan Magnite, which is currently the best-seller under the Nissan-Datsun umbrella, will soon be offered in a new XV executive trim. To be positioned above the XL variant of the sub-four metre SUV, the new variant will cost Rs 52,000 more than the former. To know all the details and features of this upcoming variant of the Magnite, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The first seven months cumulative sales are higher than the cumulative sales of last full financial year in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and Semiconductor shortages affecting supplies. In continuation of the positive momentum, this festive season has been very good with the channel partners delivering the highest monthly retail sales on the strong performance of the big, bold, and beautiful Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks. Going forward on the strength of strong bookings of Nissan Magnite and the support of the supply chain, our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months.”

