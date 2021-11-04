Hyundai India reports cumulative sales of 43,556 units in October 2021

- Exports to global markets stood at 6,535 units

- Reports 34 per cent drop in Y-o-Y sales

Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for October 2021. The carmaker logged total cumulative sales of 43,556 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 37,021 vehicles in the domestic market while 6,535 units were exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, domestic sales slumped by over 34 per cent.

Hyundai India has stated that the global semi-conductor supply constraint has affected vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in October 2021. Talking about the exports, the numbers dropped from 12,230 units to just 6,535 units, thereby reporting 46 per cent decline.

