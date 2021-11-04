CarWale
    Hyundai India reports cumulative sales of 43,556 units in October 2021

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai India reports cumulative sales of 43,556 units in October 2021

    - Exports to global markets stood at 6,535 units

    - Reports 34 per cent drop in Y-o-Y sales

    Hyundai Motor India has revealed the sales figures for October 2021. The carmaker logged total cumulative sales of 43,556 units in the previous month. Out of the total sales, the carmaker sold 37,021 vehicles in the domestic market while 6,535 units were exported to the international markets. On a yearly scale, domestic sales slumped by over 34 per cent. 

    Hyundai India has stated that the global semi-conductor supply constraint has affected vehicle production resulting in low dispatches in October 2021. Talking about the exports, the numbers dropped from 12,230 units to just 6,535 units, thereby reporting 46 per cent decline. 

    In the latest 2021 edition of the CarWale Trackday, we have taken the Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT to a racetrack to put it through its paces. How did it fare? Read here to know all about it.

    Hyundai is also offering attractive discount offers of up to Rs 50,000 on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Santro, and the i20. To know all the model-wise offers for November 2021, click here.

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

