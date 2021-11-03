Hyundai car discounts in India in November 2021

Potential Hyundai customers have more reasons to cheer for this Diwali as Hyundai has announced a wide range of discounts and offers across its product line-up. The benefits include cash discounts and exchange bonuses. Moreover, the government and corporate employees can also avail of additional benefits. That said, it is worth noting that the offers and discounts are likely to vary for every model, variant, and city. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

The offers and discounts on Hyundai cars in November 2021 are as follows –

Hyundai Aura

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai Aura attract benefits of up to Rs 50,000. The compact sedan is available in three engine options – two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 81bhp/114Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit generates 98bhp/172Nm. The bigger petrol engine can be had with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic manual transmission, while the turbo petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Interestingly, the vehicle is also available with a CNG option. The 1.2-litre diesel unit generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. The diesel version is available in both five-speed manual transmission and AMT options.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The hatchback attracts benefits of up to Rs 50,000 in November 2021. The Grand i10 Nios is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre engine generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This engine is available in five-speed manual and AMT options. Moreover, the 1.2-litre petrol engine is also available with a CNG option. The 1.0-litre turbo engine with a five-speed manual transmission produces 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. The 1.2-litre diesel engine generates 74bhp at 4,000rpm and 190Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in five-speed manual and AMT options.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai’s entry-level model, the Santro attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000 in November 2021. The vehicle gets a 1.1-litre petrol engine which generates 68bhp at 5,500rpm and 99Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options. The hatchback also offers a CNG option.

Hyundai i20

The petrol and diesel variants of the Hyundai i20 attract benefits of up to Rs 40,000. The Hyundai i20 is available in two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine produces 82bhp at 6,000rpm and 115Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This engine is available in a five-speed manual and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) option. The manual variant generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm, while the IVT option produces 86bhp at 6,000rpm. The diesel version gets a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine that generates 99bhp at 4,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,500 to 2,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.