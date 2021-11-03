Audi e-tron 55 gets software update; electric range gets boost of up to 20km

- Update available for a total of 34,000 e-trons

- Could be offered for CBU models retailed in India

Audi has begun rolling out a software update for the e-tron 2019 and 2020 year models. The free update is expected to enhance the driving range by up to 20 kilometres in actual driving conditions.

The software-based update has been released for all the existing vehicles. As a result, the e-tron 55’s 95kWh battery pack will now be able to deliver more usable power, translating into an increased electric range. The update pertains to all e-tron 55 models that were built from mid-September 2018 (MY 2018) to November 2019 (MY 2020). Customers can have the software of their EVs updated at the nearest Audi service partners without any additional cost.

Along with the extended range, the German carmaker also claims that the update augments the control of the front electric motor. To boost efficiency, the front motor can now be completely switched off under low-load conditions. This modification has also resulted in improving the cooling system that forms the basis of DC fast charging.

Audi launched the e-tron electric SUV in India in July 2021. A similar software update is expected to be introduced for patrons in India as the e-tron is brought to the country via the CBU route. It is offered with a starting price of Rs 99.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in two variants and two body styles along with 71kWh and 97kWh battery packs. We have driven the Audi e-tron 55 and you can read our first-drive review here.