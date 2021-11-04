Hyundai Venue emerges bestseller in the compact SUV segment in October 2021

- Hyundai Venue leads the compact SUV segment with 10,554-unit sales in October

- Tata Nexon misses the top rank by just 550 units

Hyundai Venue has outsold the Tata Nexon to emerge as a bestseller in the compact SUV segment in October 2021. Last month, Hyundai sold 10,554 units of the Venue sub-four metre SUV as compared to 8,828-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 20 per cent growth in sales. Tata Nexon missed the top rank by just 550 units. However, Tata Nexon registered an impressive 47 per cent growth in sales with 10,096-unit sales as compared to 6,888-unit sales in October 2020.

Mechanically, the Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm. Recently, the Hyundai Venue facelift was spied testing in South Korea. To learn more about the Venue facelift, click here.

The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and AMT options. On the other hand, the Nexon diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

The Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission and depending on driving conditions, the vehicle will offer a driving range of 312km on a full charge. Considering the strong demand for electric options, it would be interesting to see if Nexon can regain its lost position in November. For the uninitiated, Tata’s electric passenger vehicles have registered an impressive 279 per cent growth in sales in October 2021. To learn more about the company’s sales performance last month, click here.