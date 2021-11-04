CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Venue emerges bestseller in the compact SUV segment in October 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    11,450 Views
    Hyundai Venue emerges bestseller in the compact SUV segment in October 2021

    - Hyundai Venue leads the compact SUV segment with 10,554-unit sales in October 

    - Tata Nexon misses the top rank by just 550 units 

    Hyundai Venue has outsold the Tata Nexon to emerge as a bestseller in the compact SUV segment in October 2021. Last month, Hyundai sold 10,554 units of the Venue sub-four metre SUV as compared to 8,828-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 20 per cent growth in sales. Tata Nexon missed the top rank by just 550 units. However, Tata Nexon registered an impressive 47 per cent growth in sales with 10,096-unit sales as compared to 6,888-unit sales in October 2020.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful one of the lot, with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6,000rpm. Recently, the Hyundai Venue facelift was spied testing in South Korea. To learn more about the Venue facelift, click here

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine is available in six-speed manual and AMT options. On the other hand, the Nexon diesel gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine is available with a six-speed manual transmission.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a permanent synchronous magnet induction motor that generates 125bhp and 245Nm of torque. The electric motor is mated to an automatic transmission and depending on driving conditions, the vehicle will offer a driving range of 312km on a full charge. Considering the strong demand for electric options, it would be interesting to see if Nexon can regain its lost position in November. For the uninitiated, Tata’s electric passenger vehicles have registered an impressive 279 per cent growth in sales in October 2021. To learn more about the company’s sales performance last month, click here.

    Hyundai Venue Image
    Hyundai Venue
    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai India reports cumulative sales of 43,556 units in October 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Venue Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5729 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.21 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.56 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.25 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.98 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.08 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.75 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.70 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5729 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Venue emerges bestseller in the compact SUV segment in October 2021