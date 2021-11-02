Tata Motors passenger vehicles register 44 per cent growth in sales in October 2021

- Electric passenger vehicles register an impressive 276 per cent growth in sales

- Internal combustion engine category vehicles have registered 39 per cent growth in sales

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has registered a 44 per cent growth in sales in the passenger vehicle segment with 33,925-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 23,617-unit sales in the same period last year. Of these, 32,339 units were contributed by the internal combustion engine category, while the remaining 1,586 units were contributed by the electric vehicle category.

Back in October 2020, both the categories of passenger vehicles had registered 23,195-unit and 422-unit sales, respectively. In terms of percentage growth, the internal combustion engine category of passenger vehicles registered a healthy difference of 39 per cent, while the electric passenger vehicle segment has registered an impressive 276 per cent growth in sales in October 2021. In terms of month-on-month sales, passenger vehicles have reported a growth of 32 per cent.

The steadily rising fuel price and the fast-closing gap between petrol and diesel prices have encouraged car buyers to switch to electric vehicle options. The company recently expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the Tigor EV in the Indian market. Currently, the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV are available in the passenger vehicle segment, while the X-Press T is available for fleet customers. Going forward, with the recent launch of Tata Punch, the company is likely to witness strong sales in November 2021.