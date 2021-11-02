Maruti Suzuki sales drop by 24 per cent in October 2021

- Shortage of electronic components affected the production of vehicles

- Registers highest ever monthly export of 21,322 units

Back in October, the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of Maruti Suzuki car models in the country. Due to the crisis, car sales dropped significantly last month. However, the cumulative sales figures from April to October in 2021 are significantly higher when compared to the same period last year.

In terms of cumulative domestic passenger vehicle sales in the country, Maruti Suzuki reported 1,08,991-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 1,63,656-unit sales in October last year, thereby registering a 33.4 per cent drop in sales. This includes sales across the mini, compact, mid-size, utility vehicles, and van segments.

The mini segment and the compact segments have witnessed a 43 per cent drop in sales last month with 70,521-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 1,23,529-unit sales in October 2020. Interestingly, the mini and the compact segment have registered a cumulative 4,71,089-unit sales between April-October 2021 as compared to 4,30,851-unit sales in the same period in 2020, thereby registering a growth of 8.4 per cent.

The mid-size, utility vehicles, and vans segments have registered cumulative sales of 38,470 units in October 2021 as compared to 40,127 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a four per cent drop in sales. However, all three segments had cumulative sales of 2,30,994 units between April-October 2021 as compared to 1,56,494 units in the same period last year, thereby registering 32 per cent growth in sales.

Overall, including the exports and light commercial vehicle sales, the company registered 1,38,335-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 1,82,448-unit sales in October 2020, thereby witnessing a 24 per cent drop in sales. Maruti Suzuki registered cumulative sales of 8,71,490 units between April-October 2021 as compared to 6,52,177 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a 25 per cent growth in sales.