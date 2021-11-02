MG Motor India sells 2,863 units in October 2021

- MG launched the Astor mid-size SUV in India last month

- The sales of the company are severely impacted due to the global semiconductor chip shortage

MG Motor India has sold 2,863 units in October 2021. Amid the acute shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, the carmaker currently has limited stocks at its dealerships. The carmaker sold 2,478 units of the Hector, 125 units of the ZS EV, and 260 units of the Gloster.

Morris Garages revealed that it has received more than 4,000 bookings for the Hector and more than 600 bookings for the ZS EV and Gloster last month. Meanwhile, the Astor was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings. The deliveries for the first batch of Astor will begin from the first week of November 2021, while deliveries for new bookings will take place in 2022. We have driven the Astor and to read our review, click here.

The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales for MG. The brand added that it is likely to remain a challenge to ensure timely deliveries through November and December, while improvements are expected sometime in Q1 2022.