CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India sells 2,863 units in October 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    504 Views
    MG Motor India sells 2,863 units in October 2021

    - MG launched the Astor mid-size SUV in India last month

    - The sales of the company are severely impacted due to the global semiconductor chip shortage

    MG Motor India has sold 2,863 units in October 2021. Amid the acute shortage of semiconductor chips worldwide, the carmaker currently has limited stocks at its dealerships. The carmaker sold 2,478 units of the Hector, 125 units of the ZS EV, and 260 units of the Gloster.

    Morris Garages revealed that it has received more than 4,000 bookings for the Hector and more than 600 bookings for the ZS EV and Gloster last month. Meanwhile, the Astor was sold out for 2021 within 20 minutes of opening the bookings. The deliveries for the first batch of Astor will begin from the first week of November 2021, while deliveries for new bookings will take place in 2022. We have driven the Astor and to read our review, click here.

    The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales for MG. The brand added that it is likely to remain a challenge to ensure timely deliveries through November and December, while improvements are expected sometime in Q1 2022.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki sales drop by 24 per cent in October 2021
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio bookings open ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5089 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5089 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India sells 2,863 units in October 2021