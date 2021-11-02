CarWale
    Honda Cars India attracts discounts of up to Rs 38,608 in November 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    220 Views
    Honda Cars India attracts discounts of up to Rs 38,608 in November 2021

    Under the Great Honda Fest initiative, the Japanese automaker has announced a wide range of discounts and benefits around Honda models in the country. It is worth noting that the offers and discounts may vary by location, models, variants, or until stocks last. Therefore, customers are advised to reach out to the nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. 

    The following car models attract a huge discount in November and below mentioned benefits will be valid till 30 November, 2021. 

    Honda City (Fifth-generation) 

    All variants of the new-generation Honda City can avail benefits of up to Rs 38,608. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 7,500 or FOC accessories up to Rs 8,108, a discount on car exchange worth Rs 7,500, Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000. 

    Honda Jazz

    All petrol variants of the Honda Jazz attract benefits of up to Rs 36,147. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,147, car exchange discount worth Rs 5,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.   

    Honda WR-V

    The third car on the discount list is the Honda WR-V. All the petrol WR-V variants attract benefits of up to Rs 29,058. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000, FOC accessories up to Rs 6,058, an exchange discount of Rs 5,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.   

    Honda City (Fourth-generation)

    All petrol variants of the fourth-generation Honda City attract benefits of up to Rs 23,000. This includes Honda customer loyal bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.  

    Honda Amaze

    The last one on the discount list is the Honda Amaze. All the variants of the updated Honda Amaze attract benefits of up to Rs 15,000. This includes Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 6,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

