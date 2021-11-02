Kia India trademarks ‘Carens’ name; likely to be used for upcoming MPV

- To be introduced in the first half of 2022

- Will be based on the Seltos

Earlier this year, Kia India confirmed the development of a fourth model for the Indian market. Having successfully forayed into the SUV space with the Seltos and the Sonet, Kia will now mark its entry into the MPV segment with a new model that is scheduled to be introduced in the first half of 2022. The carmaker recently trademarked the name ‘Carens’ with the registry, which hints that the production-spec MPV could be called by this name.

Kia’s upcoming MPV will be based on the Seltos SUV and will offer six as well as seven-seat layouts. It will be longer with a slightly stretched wheelbase to accommodate the third-row seats. Besides this, the recent sightings of the MPV suggest an upright stance, LED headlamps, signature tiger-nose front grille, an electric sunroof, dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels, circular fog lamps, and roof rails. To know more about the upcoming MPV, click here.

The details as to the interior are not known at the moment. However, we expect it to get a feature-rich interior like the Seltos. The MPV is also likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, proving to be a more versatile option in the MPV segment.

The upcoming MPV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

