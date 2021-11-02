CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India trademarks ‘Carens’ name; likely to be used for upcoming MPV

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    80 Views
    Kia India trademarks ‘Carens’ name; likely to be used for upcoming MPV

    - To be introduced in the first half of 2022

    - Will be based on the Seltos

    Earlier this year, Kia India confirmed the development of a fourth model for the Indian market. Having successfully forayed into the SUV space with the Seltos and the Sonet, Kia will now mark its entry into the MPV segment with a new model that is scheduled to be introduced in the first half of 2022. The carmaker recently trademarked the name ‘Carens’ with the registry, which hints that the production-spec MPV could be called by this name. 

    Front View

    Kia’s upcoming MPV will be based on the Seltos SUV and will offer six as well as seven-seat layouts. It will be longer with a slightly stretched wheelbase to accommodate the third-row seats. Besides this, the recent sightings of the MPV suggest an upright stance, LED headlamps, signature tiger-nose front grille, an electric sunroof, dual-tone five-spoke alloy wheels, circular fog lamps, and roof rails. To know more about the upcoming MPV, click here.

    The details as to the interior are not known at the moment. However, we expect it to get a feature-rich interior like the Seltos. The MPV is also likely to be offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, proving to be a more versatile option in the MPV segment. 

    The upcoming MPV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki XL6, Mahindra Marazzo, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

    Image Source

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Cars India attracts discounts of up to Rs 38,608 in November 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 30.44 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.15 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 30.11 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 30.37 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.30 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India trademarks ‘Carens’ name; likely to be used for upcoming MPV