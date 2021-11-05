CarWale
    Honda Cars India sells 8,108 units in October 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Honda Cars India sells 8,108 units in October 2021

    - HCIL recorded a M-o-M growth of 20 per cent

    - The company also exported 1,747 units last month

    Honda Cars India (HCIL), registered monthly domestic sales of 8,108 units in October 2021 and exported a total of 1,747 units. The company sold 10,836 units in the domestic market and exported 84 units during the same period last year.

    In September 2021, Honda Cars India sold 6,765 units in the domestic market, while exports stood at 2,964 units. Last month, the carmaker introduced a new cabin air purifier, which is available for all the models across its range. To know more about the cabin air purifier, click here.

    Commenting on the occasion, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “In terms of demand, the festive buying kept pace with last year and continues to show good momentum. Our factory dispatches during October 21 increased by 20 per cent as compared to Sept’21 and we were able to wholesale our entire factory stock of the month. While the situation still remains dynamic due to the ongoing supply-side challenges, we are making all possible efforts to maintain a steady delivery pace and catering to the market demand effectively.”

    Honda Amaze
