Hyundai Venue facelift in the works? Camouflaged car spied

- Will get cosmetic updates

- Could be launched globally in the second half of 2022

The first spy images of the Hyundai Venue facelift have been leaked on the web. The test mule that has been spotted testing in South Korea is likely to be introduced in the carmaker’s home country sometime in 2022. The changes appear to be subtle and will be more like a mid-life facelift for the compact SUV.

At the front, the cut-out from the black sheets gives a peek into the front fascia revealing a new design of the front grille. Besides this, the facelift is likely to continue with the split headlamp setup although the bumpers are likely to be tweaked for a fresher look. The side profile remains the same with the only noticeable change being the redesigned alloy wheels.

Moving to the rear, the tail light seems to have revised graphics and a split setup. The reflectors are likely to retain the square shape and are mounted on the bumper along with a number plate recess. The details as to the interior are scarce at the moment but the facelift is expected to get more features and tech.

The current-gen Hyundai Venue in India gets three powertrains. The 1.2-litre petrol generates 82bhp and 114Nm torque while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill puts out 118bhp and 172Nm torque. The 1.5-litre diesel derivative has an output of 99bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. The Venue also gets multiple transmission options such as a five-speed manual, iMT, and a DCT unit. We have driven the Hyundai Venue and you can read our first-drive review here.

Image Source