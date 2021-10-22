Nissan Magnite likely to get a new XV Executive trim

- Will be positioned above XL variant

- To cost Rs 52,000 more than the XL trim

As per a new document leaked on the web, Nissan India is likely to induct a new variant in the Magnite lineup soon. The leaked document reveals that the new variant will be called XV Executive and will be positioned above the XL trim.

Compared to the XL variant, the new variant will get exterior upgrades such as silver side cladding and 16-inch alloy wheels. The changes on the inside will include a height-adjustable driver seat, 60:40 split rear seats with armrest, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a nine-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with pre-installed Google maps and a rearview camera.

The new XV Executive variant will mostly be priced at Rs 52,000 over the XL variant. However, the engine and gearbox options for the new variant are still not known. Currently, the Magnite is available with two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol is tuned to generate 99bhp and 160Nm torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit.

The rivals to the Nissan magnate are the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. We have driven the Nissan Magnite and you can read our first-drive review here.

Image Source