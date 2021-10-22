2021 MG Astor FE figures leaked

- Bookings for the new MG Astor began earlier this week

- The model was launched in India with prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor India launched the Astor mid-size SUV in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the model began yesterday and all units for 2021 were soon sold out, details of which are available here.

The 2021 MG Astor will be offered with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine and a 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine. The former is paired to a six-speed automatic unit while the latter is available with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. We have driven the Astor and you can read our review here.

Now, the FE figures of the MG Astor, according to an internal document, have been leaked on the web. According to the document, the 1.5-litre MT variant is expected to return a fuel efficiency of 14-15kmpl, while the CVT unit could return an average of 10-12kmpl. The 1.3-litre AT variant is likely to return a fuel efficiency of 9-12kmpl.

The MG Astor will be offered in five variants including Style. Super, Smart, Sharp, and Sharp (O) or Savvy, the variant-wise features of which are available here. The rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Renault Duster will be offered in five colors including Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

Image Source