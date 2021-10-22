CarWale
    MG Astor launched: Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    2,616 Views
    MG Astor launched: Why should you buy?

    MG Motor’s latest product for the Indian market, the Astor was recently launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The SUV is available in multiple variant options – Style, Super, Smart, Sharp, and the recently launched Sharp (O) variant. The vehicle is available in five colour options, such as Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

    What’s good about it?

    MG Astor offers several best-in-segment and first-in-segment features. The top-spec variants get i-Smart technology, which offers over 80 connected car features. The AI assistant powered by i-Smart Hub is capable of engaging with people in the vehicle. The system supports jokes, news, Wikipedia, festival GIFs, in-car controls, and chit-chat and Hinglish commands. The vehicle offers Autonomous Level 2 system which includes 14 autonomous features.

    What’s not so good?

    The 220 Turbo engine option is only available in the higher variants – Smart and Sharp, and it is limited to a six-speed automatic torque converter. Moreover, features such as rear parcel shelf, driver and co-driver vanity mirror, and the middle headrest in the rear seat are missing in the lower Style and Super variants.

    Best variant to buy?

    For customers on a budget, the Smart variant is a good option as it offers a modest feature list and can be had in either of the two engine options. As for customers looking for a feature-loaded version, the recently added top-spec Sharp (O) variant is a good choice. It offers ADAS with Level 2 Autonomous Technology that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, speed assist, lane keep assist, and lane departure prevention.

    Specification

    Petrol 

    1.3-litre 220 Turbo – 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm

    Six-speed automatic torque converter

    1.5-litre VTi-Tech – 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

    Five-speed manual-transmission and CVT option

    Did you know?

    The Astor is based on the ZS platform. The vehicle is sold out for 2021 and all new bookings will be delivered in 2022. 

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
