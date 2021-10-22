CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Retail of the Future’ business model in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,502 Views
    Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Retail of the Future’ business model in India

    - Mercedes-Benz will now be directly responsible for selling cars to customers 

    - Offers full transparency to customers

    - Ensures better financial health to retail partners 

    Back in June, Mercedes-Benz announced the ‘Retail of the Future’ business model for the Indian market. This time around, Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the ‘Retail of the Future’ (ROTF) in the country. The German automaker, claims that India is the first CKD market and the fourth global market to implement ROTF. The company has already accumulated over 1,700 bookings through the ROTF in the beta phase. Currently, this new business model is limited to new car sales only.

    For the uninitiated, under the ROTF business model, Mercedes-Benz retains the ownership of entire stocks and retails them via the appointed franchise partners by invoicing the vehicle directly to the customers. The company is now responsible for processing and fulfilling customer orders. Interestingly, the model prices are nationally set by the company and will be uniform across India. Moreover, the customers now have direct access to national stock and for the first time, the company will provide VIN numbers to the customers during the order booking stage to maintain transparency.

    Once the customer finds the vehicle of their choice in the national stock, they can proceed with the bookings with a token amount of Rs 50,000. The order completion should occur in the next 14 days and the company will confirm the VIN number with the order booking. The customer will also receive an email confirmation as the car makes its way to the franchise partner. The customer can complete the payment process online or via offline modes. Upon payment realisation within seven days, the final invoice from Mercedes-Benz will reach the customer. The franchise partner will deliver the car at the customer’s doorstep or one can opt for delivery at the showroom. 

    The ROTF benefits to customers are as follows – 

    – Avail the best price guarantee 

    – Experience a seamless omni channel purchase process 

    – Witness complete transparency and enhanced visibility of products 

    – Enjoy the best customer service from franchise partners 

    The ROTF benefits to franchise partners are as follows – 

    – Better financial health

    – Zero inventory 

    – No market facing risk 

    – Compete for best customer experience and not for price

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Nissan Magnite likely to get a new XV Executive trim
     Next 
    Tata Tiago CNG variant unofficial bookings begin; launch likely next month

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    698 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 43.60 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    698 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Retail of the Future’ business model in India