    Tata Tiago CNG variant unofficial bookings begin; launch likely next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    19,966 Views
    Tata Tiago CNG variant unofficial bookings begin; launch likely next month

    - The Tata Tiago CNG version could be offered in two variants

    - The model is expected to be launched in November 2021

    Tata Motors has been working on the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor siblings, evident from the test mules that have been spotted on numerous occasions in the past, details of which are available here. Now, according to our sources, the Tiago CNG is likely to be launched in the country soon.

    CarWale spoke to a few dealers of Tata Motors who confirmed that they have begun accepting bookings for the CNG version of the Tiago, which could arrive as early as next month. The CNG version of the hatchback is expected to be offered in two variants, which could be the base XE and the mid XT variants.

    Under the hood, we expect the Tata Tiago CNG to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, Revotron petrol engine with a CNG kit. While the petrol-powered version produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG version is likely to have a marginally lower power output. The exterior design and the features of the CNG variant could remain the same as the petrol-powered version. Stay tuned for updates.

    
    
    
    
