New Tata Safari spotted undisguised ahead of official launch

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the all-new three-row Safari in the coming weeks. Ahead of its official launch, the upcoming Safari has been spotted sans camouflaged on public roads. Except for the layer of a sheet on the name plate, the new model can be seen painted in a dark blue exterior shade.

The Safari was previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Gravitas and the Indian manufacturer disclosed the production name of the SUV earlier this month. To read more about the new Safari, click here.

As seen in the spy images, the production-ready SUV can be seen in its top-spec trim with stepped-up roof with a panoramic sunroof, petal-type design for the alloy wheels surrounded by pronounced wheel arches with plastic cladding running from front to rear bumper. The front resembles the five-seat Harrier with a revised grille and a bumper-mounted LED headlamp unit. To read our first look preview of the Safari, click here.

The interior as disclosed by the brand is likely to get Oyster White with Ash Wood upholstery for the cabin. The seating layout will feature captain seats for the middle row. Other highlights are to include electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and a touchscreen infotainment system sourced from the Harrier.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 168bhp and 320Nm of torque will be powering the new Safari and will be paired to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. Upon its much-anticipated launch, the Safari will go up against the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the upcoming new-gen Mahindra XUV500.

Image Source