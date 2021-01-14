Tata Safari to be launched soon – First look preview

Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, Tata Motors revealed the Gravitas SUV. The SUV gained a lot of attention from the visitors at the biennial automotive show. This time around, the Indian vehicle manufacturer has rechristened the Gravitas, as the Safari ahead of its anticipated launch soon. The company has rolled out the first unit of the Tata Safari from its production facility in Pune.

Tata Safari is based on the Impact 2.0 design language. Visually, the Tata Safari has retained the styling element from the Gravitas. However, the production variant gets a mild update in the form of a revised grille. The Safari is based on the latest design with sleek LED DRLs on the top and headlamps on the bumper.

The company claims that the Gravitas was intended to be introduced as the Safari. The stepped roof and panoramic sunroof are some of the design highlights borrowed from yesteryear’s Safari SUV.

The SUV features sharp aggressive lines with large windows to offer a roomy cabin feel. The five-spoke alloy wheels have been retained from the Gravitas, along with the black cladding that runs from the front to the rear bumper.

The rear features sleek LED taillamps that are connected with a black tailgate garnish.

The interior is yet to be officially revealed. The Gravitas at the 2020 Auto Expo featured an oyster-white interior theme that is paired with an ash wood dashboard.

Mechanically, the Tata Safari will be powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine capable of developing 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The transmission will be handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.