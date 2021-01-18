2021 MG Hector exterior accessories detailed

The Hector got updated earlier this month and has received exterior tweaks on the outside and significant feature additions on the inside. The prices for the new Hector start at Rs 12.90 lakh and you can read our first look review here. To enhance the appearance and practicality quotient, one can choose from a host of exterior accessories offered by the car manufacturer. We have curated a list of it below along with the prices.
The exterior can be highlighted with a set of chrome inserts which can be applied on the tail gate, tail lamps, door handles, OVRMs, wheel arches, and on the front grille. The door and bumper corner protection and can opted to avoid damage while parking at tight places.
Another touch of bling can be added with a hood scoop, side scoop, hood emblem, and a boot-mounted spoiler which is available in gloss black as well as carbon fibre finish. MG has also introduced a range of body graphics which can be pasted on the exterior panels and is available for both dark and light shade exterior colour cars.
For the travel addicts, customers can choose to equip the Hector with a roof and an air roof carrier. The portable tyre inflator and chrome-plated air valve caps are handy things when you are stranded in the middle of nowhere. The side step board and gear lock can also be purchased which adds to the practicality of the mid-size SUV.
The complete list of exterior accessories and essentials have been curated below along with its prices.
Bicycle Carrier – Rs 6,320
Mud Flaps – Rs 460
Chrome door visor – Rs 2,286
Roof Carrier – Rs 10,946
Air Roof Carrier – Rs 10,820
Side Step Board – Rs 14,383
Spoiler Glossy Black – Rs 3,499
Spoiler Carbon Fibre – Rs 5,499
Rear Entry Sill Plate – Rs 2,117
Chrome Wheel Arch – Rs 2,618
Front Liner – Rs 2,382
Bumper Corner Protection – Chrome – Rs 1,087
Chrome Door Handle – Rs1,778
Chrome ORVM – Rs 734
Chrome Front Grille Surround – Rs 857
Chrome Tail Gate – Rs 802
Side Scoop – Rs 3,437
Chrome Front Lower Surround – Rs 1,324
Door Protector – Rs 1,771
Number Plate Garnish – Rs 478
Body Graphics ToolMech – Rs 3,646
Body Graphics Elegant Wave Light Body – Rs 3,745
Body Graphics Elegant Wave Dark Body – Rs 3,745
Hood Scoop– Rs 4,248
Bumper Corner Protector– Rs 900
Chrome Door Handle Kit – Rs 1,080
Chrome Rear Tail Lamp – Rs 1,299
Chrome Cleaning Kit – Rs 350
Car Care Kit – Rs 599
Hood Branding – Chrome – Rs 1,772
Hood Branding – Black – Rs 1,686