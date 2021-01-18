CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 MG Hector exterior accessories detailed

    2021 MG Hector exterior accessories detailed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,047 Views
    2021 MG Hector exterior accessories detailed

    The Hector got updated earlier this month and has received exterior tweaks on the outside and significant feature additions on the inside. The prices for the new Hector start at Rs 12.90 lakh and you can read our first look review here. To enhance the appearance and practicality quotient, one can choose from a host of exterior accessories offered by the car manufacturer. We have curated a list of it below along with the prices.

    MG Hector Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The exterior can be highlighted with a set of chrome inserts which can be applied on the tail gate, tail lamps, door handles, OVRMs, wheel arches, and on the front grille. The door and bumper corner protection and can opted to avoid damage while parking at tight places. 

    MG Hector Side Cladding

    Another touch of bling can be added with a hood scoop, side scoop, hood emblem, and a boot-mounted spoiler which is available in gloss black as well as carbon fibre finish. MG has also introduced a range of body graphics which can be pasted on the exterior panels and is available for both dark and light shade exterior colour cars.

    MG Hector Car Roof

    For the travel addicts, customers can choose to equip the Hector with a roof and an air roof carrier. The portable tyre inflator and chrome-plated air valve caps are handy things when you are stranded in the middle of nowhere. The side step board and gear lock can also be purchased which adds to the practicality of the mid-size SUV. 

    The complete list of exterior accessories and essentials have been curated below along with its prices.

    Bicycle Carrier – Rs 6,320

    Mud Flaps – Rs 460

    Chrome door visor – Rs 2,286

    Roof Carrier – Rs 10,946

    Air Roof Carrier – Rs 10,820

    Side Step Board – Rs 14,383

    Spoiler Glossy Black – Rs 3,499

    Spoiler Carbon Fibre – Rs 5,499

    Rear Entry Sill Plate – Rs 2,117

    Chrome Wheel Arch – Rs 2,618

    Front Liner – Rs 2,382

    Bumper Corner Protection – Chrome – Rs 1,087

    Chrome Door Handle – Rs1,778

    Chrome ORVM – Rs 734

    Chrome Front Grille Surround – Rs 857

    Chrome Tail Gate – Rs 802

    Side Scoop – Rs 3,437

    Chrome Front Lower Surround – Rs 1,324

    Door Protector – Rs 1,771

    Number Plate Garnish – Rs 478

    Body Graphics ToolMech – Rs 3,646

    Body Graphics Elegant Wave Light Body – Rs 3,745

    Body Graphics Elegant Wave Dark Body – Rs 3,745

    Hood Scoop– Rs 4,248

    Bumper Corner Protector– Rs 900

    Chrome Door Handle Kit – Rs 1,080

    Chrome Rear Tail Lamp – Rs 1,299

    Chrome Cleaning Kit – Rs 350

    Car Care Kit – Rs 599

    Hood Branding – Chrome – Rs 1,772

    Hood Branding – Black – Rs 1,686

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 15.02 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.37 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.37 Lakh
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector Plus

    MG Hector Plus

    ₹ 13.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars