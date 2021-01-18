2021 MG Hector exterior accessories detailed

The Hector got updated earlier this month and has received exterior tweaks on the outside and significant feature additions on the inside. The prices for the new Hector start at Rs 12.90 lakh and you can read our first look review here. To enhance the appearance and practicality quotient, one can choose from a host of exterior accessories offered by the car manufacturer. We have curated a list of it below along with the prices.

The exterior can be highlighted with a set of chrome inserts which can be applied on the tail gate, tail lamps, door handles, OVRMs, wheel arches, and on the front grille. The door and bumper corner protection and can opted to avoid damage while parking at tight places.

Another touch of bling can be added with a hood scoop, side scoop, hood emblem, and a boot-mounted spoiler which is available in gloss black as well as carbon fibre finish. MG has also introduced a range of body graphics which can be pasted on the exterior panels and is available for both dark and light shade exterior colour cars.

For the travel addicts, customers can choose to equip the Hector with a roof and an air roof carrier. The portable tyre inflator and chrome-plated air valve caps are handy things when you are stranded in the middle of nowhere. The side step board and gear lock can also be purchased which adds to the practicality of the mid-size SUV.

The complete list of exterior accessories and essentials have been curated below along with its prices.

Bicycle Carrier – Rs 6,320

Mud Flaps – Rs 460

Chrome door visor – Rs 2,286

Roof Carrier – Rs 10,946

Air Roof Carrier – Rs 10,820

Side Step Board – Rs 14,383

Spoiler Glossy Black – Rs 3,499

Spoiler Carbon Fibre – Rs 5,499

Rear Entry Sill Plate – Rs 2,117

Chrome Wheel Arch – Rs 2,618

Front Liner – Rs 2,382

Bumper Corner Protection – Chrome – Rs 1,087

Chrome Door Handle – Rs1,778

Chrome ORVM – Rs 734

Chrome Front Grille Surround – Rs 857

Chrome Tail Gate – Rs 802

Side Scoop – Rs 3,437

Chrome Front Lower Surround – Rs 1,324

Door Protector – Rs 1,771

Number Plate Garnish – Rs 478

Body Graphics ToolMech – Rs 3,646

Body Graphics Elegant Wave Light Body – Rs 3,745

Body Graphics Elegant Wave Dark Body – Rs 3,745

Hood Scoop– Rs 4,248

Bumper Corner Protector– Rs 900

Chrome Door Handle Kit – Rs 1,080

Chrome Rear Tail Lamp – Rs 1,299

Chrome Cleaning Kit – Rs 350

Car Care Kit – Rs 599

Hood Branding – Chrome – Rs 1,772

Hood Branding – Black – Rs 1,686