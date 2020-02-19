New Hyundai i20 officially breaks cover

- Will be showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show

- Gets new exterior design language and added features on the inside

- Powered by a 48V hybrid for the first time

Hyundai has officially taken the wraps off the new-gen i20. The hatchback now looks radical with its sharper styling and also gets a hybrid powertrain for the first time. While the cabin isn’t revealed yet, we could see many new features through the design sketch. This international-spec i20 will come to India as the Elite i20.

Based on the carmaker’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language, the i20 wears a sharper headlamp design integrated neatly on the characteristic Hyundai grille. The low-slung nose is complemented by triangular elements on the bumper. The blacked-out A-pillar is carried over while the floating C-pillar makes the i20 looks quite attractive. In terms of dimensions, the new i20 is lowered by 24mm, is wider by 30mm, and 5mm longer with 10mm increase in the wheelbase compared to the older model.

The 17-inch alloy wheels suit the radical design, while at the back, the triangular LED taillamps meet in the middle of the tailgate. Interestingly, there’s a black slat running across the rear similar to the one seen on the Tata Altroz. There’s a blacked-out diffuser as well adding to the sporty appeal of the hatchback. And the boot space is up by 25 litres to 351 litres.

Hyundai has only revealed the design sketch of the interior where the highlights are the all-digital instrument cluster and floating infotainment screen both of which measures 10.25-inches, newly-designed steering wheel, ambient lighting, and horizontal louvres on the dash. Part of the updates is - a host of new-age connectivity features, advance wireless charging, and split-screen functionality for the touchscreen.

In terms of powertrain, there’s the range-topping 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine in 98bhp and 118bhp guise. This engine gets a 48volt mild-hybrid system and mated to either a seven-speed DCT or a new six-speed iMT (AMT). The other engine is a 1.2-litre MPi four-cylinder making 82bhp and mated to a five-speed manual transmission. When it arrives in India as the new Elite i20, there will be a 1.2-litre MPi petrol, 1.0-litre TGDi from the Venue, and a 1.5-litre diesel from the Seltos on offer.

The new i20 will make its global premiere at the upcoming 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Meanwhile in India, the new Elite i20 is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year.