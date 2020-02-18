Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Duster Petrol Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo - Now in pictures

Renault Duster Petrol Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo - Now in pictures

February 18, 2020, 10:06 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2651 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault Duster Petrol Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo - Now in pictures

At Renault’s pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo, we saw a wide range of concepts, electric vehicles and tweaked versions of cars from their current line-up. One such car was the current-gen Duster but with some styling tweaks. Surprisingly, this turned out to the most powerful Duster ever! Here's a picture gallery of the turbo petrol automatic version of the Duster displayed at the biennial event.

Renault Duster Engine Bay

The biggest change that this vehicle gets is under the hood, which comes in the form of an all-new 1.3-litre, turbo petrol engine. 

Renault Duster Exterior

This is a BS6 compliant direct-injection mill. And it's a powerful one at that churning out 154bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque. 

Renault Duster Interior

It comes mated to an X-Tronic CVT automatic to add to the driver's convenience. This powertrain combo should also make its way into the Renault Captur.

Renault Duster Exterior

Cosmetically, this version of the Duster sports some red accents on the radiator grille, front bumper and even on the tailgate embellisher. 

Renault Duster Exterior

Then, the Duster branding in bright red on the black roof rails again reminds one of this not being a standard variant, but a powerful version.

Renault Duster Exterior

And now the vehicle rides on a new set of alloy wheels with a very interesting pattern. These are shod with Apollo tyres sized 215/60 R17.

Renault Duster Exterior

Apart from the change in pattern for the seats, there aren't any changes to the cabin of the car. All equipment is carried over from the current version of the Duster.

Renault Duster Interior

Diesels are making their way out globally, and more focus will surely be on electric cars. But this petrol motor is a good attempt by Renault at bringing in the most powerful Duster ever.

Renault Duster Exterior
  • Renault
  • renault duster
  • Duster
  • Renault Duster Petrol Turbo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Renault Duster Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.37 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.66 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 9.37 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.44 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 9.43 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.1 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.01 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

Renault Triber | Breaking the monotony with the ultra-modular car

We took the ultra-modular Renault Triber for a jou ...

231 Likes
114347 Views

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

Renault Triber | It’s Spacious, Practical, and Value for Money, but..

The Renault Triber is a seven-seater MPV that you ...

268 Likes
9461 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in