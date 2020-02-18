Renault Duster Petrol Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo - Now in pictures

At Renault’s pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo, we saw a wide range of concepts, electric vehicles and tweaked versions of cars from their current line-up. One such car was the current-gen Duster but with some styling tweaks. Surprisingly, this turned out to the most powerful Duster ever! Here's a picture gallery of the turbo petrol automatic version of the Duster displayed at the biennial event.

The biggest change that this vehicle gets is under the hood, which comes in the form of an all-new 1.3-litre, turbo petrol engine.

This is a BS6 compliant direct-injection mill. And it's a powerful one at that churning out 154bhp of power and 250Nm of peak torque.

It comes mated to an X-Tronic CVT automatic to add to the driver's convenience. This powertrain combo should also make its way into the Renault Captur.

Cosmetically, this version of the Duster sports some red accents on the radiator grille, front bumper and even on the tailgate embellisher.

Then, the Duster branding in bright red on the black roof rails again reminds one of this not being a standard variant, but a powerful version.

And now the vehicle rides on a new set of alloy wheels with a very interesting pattern. These are shod with Apollo tyres sized 215/60 R17.

Apart from the change in pattern for the seats, there aren't any changes to the cabin of the car. All equipment is carried over from the current version of the Duster.

Diesels are making their way out globally, and more focus will surely be on electric cars. But this petrol motor is a good attempt by Renault at bringing in the most powerful Duster ever.