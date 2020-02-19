BS6 Hyundai Venue prices start at Rs 6.70 lakhs; new 1.5-litre diesel engine introduced

- Hyundai Venue 1.4-litre diesel engine replaced by new 1.5-litre unit from Kia Seltos

- Petrol line-up of the model receives two new trims

Prices of the BS6-compliant Hyundai Venue have been revealed ahead of its launch that is expected to take place soon. Along with the BS6 update, Hyundai has replaced the 1.4-litre diesel engine with a Kia sourced 1.5-litre unit. Also on offer are two new trims in the petrol line-up.

The BS6-compliant Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 6.70 lakhs and Rs 11.50 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom). The 1.4 diesel motor has been replaced with a Kia-sourced 1.5-litre diesel mill. This diesel engine, specifications of which have not been revealed, will also power the new Elite i20 and next-gen Creta.

In the petrol line-up, Hyundai India has added two new trims for the Venue, including the SX(O) dual-tone trim and the SX Plus dual-tone trim. Details regarding the features of these new variants remain unknown at the moment. The petrol variants are offered in two engine options including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

Following are the variant wise prices of the BS6-compliant Hyundai Venue:

Petrol:

Hyundai Venue 1.2 MT E: Rs 6.70 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.2 MT S: Rs 7.40 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo MT S: Rs 8.46 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo DCT S: Rs 9.60 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo MT SX: Rs 9.79 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo MT SX Dual Tone: Rs 9.94 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo MT SX (O): Rs 10.85 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo MT SX (O) Dual Tone: 10.95 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo DCT SX Plus: Rs 11.35 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo DCT SX Plus Dual Tone: Rs 11.50 lakhs

Diesel:

Hyundai Venue 1.5 E: Rs 8.09 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.5 S: Rs 9.00 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.5 SX: Rs 9.99 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.5 SX Dual Tone: Rs 10.27 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.5 SX (O): Rs 11.39 lakhs

Hyundai Venue 1.5 SX (O) Dual Tone: Rs 11.49 lakhs