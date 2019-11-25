Please Tell Us Your City

New Hyundai Elite i20 spotted ahead of its launch in India

November 25, 2019, 08:42 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- Will be launched in India in mid-2020

- New Hyundai Elite i20 could debut at the Auto Expo 2020

- Likely to get a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine with a DCT.

The third-generation Hyundai Elite i20 was spotted testing in Faridabad, Haryana recently. The clear most images of the car reveals its silhouette and the new machined alloy wheel design. The new Elite i20 will incorporate a sharper design with pronounced wheel arches, a prominent grille up front and sleek headlamps.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Rear view Exterior

What’s more, the new-gen Hyundai Elite i20 will be based on a modified version of the Venue’s platform. The premium hatchback will be longer, wider and will sit on an extended wheelbase. And besides that, it will also feature disc brakes at all four wheels.

That’s not all. The new Elite i20 will come equipped with Hyundai’s Blue Link connectivity suite. So, it will get an embedded e-SIM that will allow the users to remotely check the car’s health data, set a geo fence and even send SOS alerts. And on the automatic variants, one can also switch on/off the engine and the air conditioner.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior Rear Left Three-Quarter

Under the hood, the Elite i20 is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged engine from the Hyundai Venue. The oil burner is likely to be a 1.5-litre unit from the Kia Seltos, albeit in a lower tune. The 1.2-litre petrol will be offered with a five-speed manual transmission, while the other two will get a six-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol will also come with a seven-speed DCT.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Front view Exterior

The new Hyundai Elite i20 will be launched in India in mid-2020. It is expected to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in February. It will rival against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the upcoming Tata Altroz.

