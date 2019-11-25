New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020, the variant wise features of the next generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class have been leaked on the web. The model will be available with two engine options at launch while an additional engine option will be introduced later, details of which are available here.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will be offered in two trims, including Exclusive and Elite. Following are the trim-wise features.
New Mercedes GLE 300d Exclusive:
LED headlamps and tail lights
19-inch five spoke alloy wheels
Chrome pack with aluminium running boards
Downhilll Speed Regulation (DSR)
Easy Pack tail gate
Panoramic sunroof
Four-zone climate control
Nappa leather wrapped sports steering wheel
MBUX multimedia system
12.3-inch dual cockpit with touch function
Wireless charging
64 colour ambient lighting
Electric sun blinds
USB ports for the second row
Active Park Assist with rear view camera
Blind spot assistant
Active Brake Assist
Seven airbags
New Mercedes GLE 400d and 450 Elite:
In addition to the features available in the Exclusive trim, the Elite trim is equipped with the following features.
Multi-beam LED headlamps
Headlight control plus
4Matic with Variable Torque Distribution (VTD)
Airmatic suspension with ADS+
20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels
360-degree camera
MBUX interior assistant with gesture control
Memory package for front seats
Electrically adjustable rear seats