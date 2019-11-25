New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class variant-wise features leaked ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in January 2020, the variant wise features of the next generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class have been leaked on the web. The model will be available with two engine options at launch while an additional engine option will be introduced later, details of which are available here.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will be offered in two trims, including Exclusive and Elite. Following are the trim-wise features.

New Mercedes GLE 300d Exclusive:

LED headlamps and tail lights

19-inch five spoke alloy wheels

Chrome pack with aluminium running boards

Downhilll Speed Regulation (DSR)

Easy Pack tail gate

Panoramic sunroof

Four-zone climate control

Nappa leather wrapped sports steering wheel

MBUX multimedia system

12.3-inch dual cockpit with touch function

Wireless charging

64 colour ambient lighting

Electric sun blinds

USB ports for the second row

Active Park Assist with rear view camera

Blind spot assistant

Active Brake Assist

Seven airbags

New Mercedes GLE 400d and 450 Elite:

In addition to the features available in the Exclusive trim, the Elite trim is equipped with the following features.

Multi-beam LED headlamps

Headlight control plus

4Matic with Variable Torque Distribution (VTD)

Airmatic suspension with ADS+

20-inch five-spoke alloy wheels

360-degree camera

MBUX interior assistant with gesture control

Memory package for front seats

Electrically adjustable rear seats

