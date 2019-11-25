New Honda City: Top features

The Japanese car manufacturer Honda has globally revealed the fifth-generation Honda City in Thailand. It is believed that the new model offers more space, better quality and new powertrain options. The new model is available in both petrol and diesel engine options and it is expected to be introduced in the Indian market at a later date.

Dimension

In terms of dimensions, the new Honda City is now longer by 100mm, while the width is now increased by 53mm. Moreover, the vehicle’s wheelbase is now shorter by 11mm and the height has been lowered by 28mm for a sportier stance.

Exterior

The new model retains the executive sedan look and features ‘jewel eye’ LED headlamps that complement the chunky chrome bar upfront. The rear section gets the distinctive U-shaped taillight. The sides get subtle changes, but appear more or less similar to current generation model.

Interior

As for the interior, the new Honda City is equipped with vertical-style air vents and a large touchscreen infotainment system in the centre with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The climate control switches have been replaced by touch-sensitive controls. The new model gets three-spoke steering wheel with more angular control mounts.

Engine

Mechanically, the international-spec Honda City is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine that produces 120bhp and 173Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed CVT. It is believed that the India-spec model will get a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 118bhp and comes mated to a dual-motor mild hybrid system.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Honda City gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, multi-angle rear-view camera, hill start assist and vehicle stability control.