Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Round 4: FMSCI Indian Rally Championship

Round 4: FMSCI Indian Rally Championship

November 25, 2019, 11:17 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
5619 Views
Be the first to comment
Round 4: FMSCI Indian Rally Championship

- Chetan Shivram wins round 4 of INRC

- Bikku Babu secures runner-up position

- Gaurav Gill’s vehicle refused to start after belting it received on day 1   

Chetan Shivram and Bikku Babu have made a dramatic comeback for MRF in the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, with most of the heavyweights pulling-out of the competition. Starting from the fifth and fourth positions, Chetan and Bikku successfully managed to save their cars and went on to claim the winner and runner-up title in the K-1000 Rally. 

Defending champion Gaurav Gill was one of the biggest casualties as his car refused to start-up after the belting it received on Day 1. This drowned hopes for JK Tyre teammates, while the MRF men made the most of it. Akshara’s Chetan Shivram, who had won Round 2 as well in almost similar fashion, emerged as the overall INRC Championship leader with this victory. He (with Dilip Sharan as co-driver) claimed his own category too, the INRC 3, with an overall timing of 1:47:37:300 hours. This was 12 seconds faster than Dr Bikku Babu (with Milen George) of Team Champions. 

Speaking on the occasion, Hema Malini Nidamanuri, co-promoter of the INRC said, “The top guns may not have fired today but we couldn’t have hoped for a more thrilling finish. It was good to see so many of the INRC 2 and 3 teams making a mark here, ahead of the known champions.”

After the shocking exit of Gaurav Gill, order seemed to have been restored, with another JK favourite Dean Mascarenhas winning SS5. But he promptly fell in the next stage, leaving the field for Championship leader Fabid Ahmer. But the MRF driver, who nursed his car carefully, suffered a puncture in the next and tumbled out. In the SUV Challenge, Gagan Karumbaiah of Team Champions took the first place to all but seal the 2019 title.

  • Volkswagen
  • Polo
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Volkswagen Polo Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 6.8 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.07 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.44 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.8 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.86 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.74 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.48 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.47 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

Volkswagen Vento Are you missing out by not buying one?

The Vento has clearly been around for a while. ...

830 Likes
83531 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

1415 Likes
107421 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in