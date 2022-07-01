New Citroen C3 pre-bookings open; prices to be announced on 20 July

- Available in two variants and six exterior shades

- Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune

Last month, Citroen India unveiled the C3 in the country. Aimed at the budget end of the segment, the pre-bookings for the C3 are now open. The prices are slated to be announced later this month on 20 July. The micro-SUV is available in two variants – Live and Feel.

The Citroen C3 is the second model to be introduced in India after the C5 Aircross SUV. It gets the familiar family face with a split headlamp setup, two-tone paint scheme, fore and aft silver skid plates, and plastic cladding. Customers will be able to choose from four mono-tone and two dual-tone shades.

Inside, the cabin of the C3 is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and manual HVAC system.

Mechanically, the Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engines – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. The former has an output of 81bhp while the latter is powerful which generates 109bhp. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic gearbox on offer.

We expect the Citroen C3 to be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). The rivals to the C3 include Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Nissan Magnite.