    New Citroen C3 pre-bookings open; prices to be announced on 20 July

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    708 Views
    - Available in two variants and six exterior shades

    - Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine in two states of tune

    Last month, Citroen India unveiled the C3 in the country. Aimed at the budget end of the segment, the pre-bookings for the C3 are now open. The prices are slated to be announced later this month on 20 July. The micro-SUV is available in two variants – Live and Feel. 

    Citroen C3 Left Side View

    The Citroen C3 is the second model to be introduced in India after the C5 Aircross SUV. It gets the familiar family face with a split headlamp setup, two-tone paint scheme, fore and aft silver skid plates, and plastic cladding. Customers will be able to choose from four mono-tone and two dual-tone shades. 

    Citroen C3 Dashboard

    Inside, the cabin of the C3 is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and manual HVAC system. 

    Citroen C3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engines – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. The former has an output of 81bhp while the latter is powerful which generates 109bhp. The transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic gearbox on offer.

    We expect the Citroen C3 to be priced from Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). The rivals to the C3 include Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Nissan Magnite

