    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza bags 45,000 bookings

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    20,605 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza bags 45,000 bookings

    - Available in four variants and six exterior shades

    - Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine 

    Maruti Suzuki launched the new Brezza in the country at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-bookings for the refreshed compact SUV commenced on 20 June and the carmaker has now announced that the model has received over 45,000 bookings. The 2022 Brezza is available in four variants and six exterior colours. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, Maruti has updated the Brezza with a new front grille, sleeker headlamp units with integrated dual J-shaped DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The SUV now gets thicker plastic cladding around the wheel arches that house the dual-tone alloy wheels. Other changes include a larger rear quarter glass, a shark fin antenna, and split LED tail lamps. 

    Dashboard

    Inside the revamped cabin of the Brezza, the highlights include a new free-standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera, an electric sunroof, and wireless charging. The inclusion of dual-tone black and brown theme on the dashboard lend the cabin a premium appeal. The SUV also gets the brand’s Suzuki Connect connected car tech. Here are more details on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet DualVVT and idle start/stop technology. The motor is coupled with a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

