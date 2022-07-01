CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    21,844 Views
    New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled

    - The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size SUV

    - The model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor

    Toyota has officially pulled the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India today, ahead of its official launch and price announcement that is scheduled to take place during the festive season later this year.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Right Side View

    In terms of design, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a new single-slat grille with a chrome insert, split headlamp design with the unit on top featuring LED DRLs, and the unit below receiving a projector head light setup, honey-comb design for the air dam, contrast-coloured skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, hybrid badging on the front fender, roof rails, blacked-out roof and ORVMs, C-shaped two piece LED tail lights, a chrome strip above the number plate recess on the tail-gate, and vertically-stacked reflectors on the rear bumper.

    Inside, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, a Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, and a dual-tone interior theme.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Left Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid systems. The model will also derive a Maruti Suzuki version, and the model has already been spotted testing in the country.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched: Variants explained
     Next 
    New Citroen C3 pre-bookings open; prices to be announced on 20 July

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1754 Views
    11 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    Mahindra Scorpio-N

    ₹ 11.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJUN
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • toyota-cars
    • other brands
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    ₹ 31.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Toyota-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    youtube-icon
    Toyota Camry Performance Do You Know? 1 Minute Test Review
    ByCarWale Team27 May 2019
    1754 Views
    11 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled