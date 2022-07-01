New Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled

- The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size SUV

- The model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, and MG Astor

Toyota has officially pulled the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India today, ahead of its official launch and price announcement that is scheduled to take place during the festive season later this year.

In terms of design, the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a new single-slat grille with a chrome insert, split headlamp design with the unit on top featuring LED DRLs, and the unit below receiving a projector head light setup, honey-comb design for the air dam, contrast-coloured skid plate, new dual-tone alloy wheels, hybrid badging on the front fender, roof rails, blacked-out roof and ORVMs, C-shaped two piece LED tail lights, a chrome strip above the number plate recess on the tail-gate, and vertically-stacked reflectors on the rear bumper.

Inside, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, a Head-Up Display (HUD), a 360-degree camera, and a dual-tone interior theme.

Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid and strong hybrid systems. The model will also derive a Maruti Suzuki version, and the model has already been spotted testing in the country.