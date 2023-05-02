Maruti’s seven-seat Innova Hycross-based MPV- What to expect?

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki is stepping up to the crease once again to take a shot at the D-segment but this time with some help from a close ally. Yes, if you have been following the news, then you will know that Maruti Suzuki is coming out with its own version of the Toyota Innova Hycross within the next two months and here’s what you can expect.

Lessons learnt?

Maruti’s first attempt at getting into the premium end of things came with the Kizashi in 2011. The car had a premium design, an extensive feature list and a 175bhp 2.4-litre petrol engine with both automatic and manual transmission options. As a product, on paper at least, the Kizashi offered it all, and this, combined with the reliability that a Maruti Suzuki nameplate commands, should have made it a success.

But the timing was bad, the price was too high as it was a CBU and the biggest one of them all, Maruti didn’t have a foothold in the premium space to convince buyers to pay close to Rs 20 lakh for something with a Suzuki badge. Eventually, the Kizashi was discontinued, after just 1.5 years, as Maruti hadn’t been able to sell even 500 cars.

But it should hopefully be different this time as Maruti has now completed eight years of the Nexa chain with 20 lakh units in sales and a steady step-up of products to build a hierarchy on which this vehicle can stand. Oh, and word on the interweb is that this MPV will be called the Engage, in line with the Ertiga and XL6.

What’s been officially said?

Maruti Suzuki officially announced the car at its annual investors meeting on April and has stated that it will be launched in July of this year. It will be based on the strong-hybrid version of the Innova Hycross and Maruti is looking to move about 9000 units a year. It will of course be a Nexa product and will be their flagship vehicle when launched.

What we can expect in Maruti’s version

Showcased on November 25, 2022, the Innova Hycross is the third generation of the MPV but is a radical departure from the previous two generations. It moved from an RWD ladder-on-frame underpinning to an FWD monocoque layout. Most importantly, it has left behind its diesel core that has defined its previous two generations in favour of mild-hybrid and full-hybrid petrol engines.

It’s this full hybrid petrol engine set-up that Maruti is going for with its version of the Hycross. It’s a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 172bhp/188Nm mated to an electric motor producing 206Nm. The whole setup has been mated to e-CVT powering the front wheels. Maruti is expected to use the fully loaded ZX and ZX (O) with features like a 360-degree camera, JBL sound system with nine speakers, full colour MID, LED light package, three-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof and power driver’s seat with memory function, digital instrument cluster a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system. The ZX (O) optional variant in the Toyota lineup is priced at Rs 73,000 over the ZX trim and gets ADAS as the extra feature. The safety list includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, a traction control programme and ISOFIX child seat mounting points.

If you step back and take a look, there’s a lot that Maruti is getting and for good measure, as it needs every push forward it can take to ensure that this product works out for them. After all the Kizashi too offered a lot for its time but had little backing. It looks like, this time around, both sides of the picture are in place for this leap.

Pricing

This will be a crucial element in the overall scheme of things. Currently, there is a difference of Rs 72,000 separating the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder when looking at the full-hybrid versions Toyota has the cost advantage for. We expect a premium of one lakh for this MPV Hycross Vs Maruti cousin and then an additional Rs 73,000 for ADAS and non-ADAS versions.