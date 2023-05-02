CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki registers 1,37,320 unit sales in April 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki registers 1,37,320 unit sales in April 2023

    - Exported 16,971 units last month 

    - Domestic passenger car sales recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 12.56 per cent 

    Last month, Maruti Suzuki retailed a total of 1,58,330 units. This included domestic sales of 1,37,320 units, OEM sales of 4,039 units, and export of 16,971 units. 

    The company said that the sales of its mini cars, the Alto and S-Presso, went down to 14,110 units in April 2023 compared to the 17,173 units sold last year. The sales number of the compact segment, which includes models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and Wagon R, surged to 74,935 units from 59,184 units in the corresponding month last year. 

    Moreover, the sales of cars like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, S-Cross, XL6, and Grand Vitara stood at 36,754 units and the automaker retailed a total of 10,504 units of the Eeco van. The sales of its sedan, the Ciaz, reached 1,017 units in the previous month from 579 units in the year-ago period.

    In a press release, the manufacturer stated that the shortage of electronic components and semiconductors has impacted the production of its vehicles. 

