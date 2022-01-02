CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki retails 1,26,031 vehicles in the domestic market; exports rise by 124 per cent

    Jay Shah

    - 1,23,016 passenger vehicles retailed in the domestic market

    - Records highest-ever monthly exports of 22,280 units

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has registered a total sales figure of 1,53,149 units in December 2021. Observing a steady rise in sales, the carmaker dispatched 1,26,031 units in the domestic market. The carmaker recorded its highest-ever exports last month with 22,280 units sent to the global markets whereas. Meanwhile, sales to other OEMs stood at 4,838 units. Overall, the total domestic sales slumped by nearly 13 per cent in the previous month. 

    In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment that comprises the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, and Baleno recorded 69,345-unit sales. The sales for the Ciaz mid-size sedan stood at 1,204 units in December 2021. Talking about the utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Eeco), the sales stood at 36,147 units, which is almost on par with the numbers in the same period last year. The total passenger sales by the company in India were 1,09,726 units. 

    Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 3,015 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle. The sales to OEMs witnessed growth from 3,808 units in December 2020 to 4,838 units in the previous month.

    The carmaker is slated to hike the prices of all the models in its lineup from this month. Besides this, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the Baleno facelift, Vitara Brezza facelift, and the new Alto in 2022. To know more about these upcoming models, click here.

