Tata Motors outsells Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in India in December 2021

- Tata Motors registers 35,299-unit passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in December 2021

- Hyundai registers 32,312-unit passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in December 2021

Tata Motors ended 2021 on a high note by outselling Hyundai in terms of domestic sales volumes in December 2021. Tata Motors has emerged as the second bestselling brand last month by registering total passenger vehicle sales of 35,299 units. Of these, 2,255 units are contributed by the passenger electric vehicles. On the other hand, Hyundai India has registered 32,312-unit sales in December 2021, thereby slipping down to being the third bestseller in the country.

When compared to December 2020, Tata Motors has witnessed a 50 per cent growth. Interestingly, the EV sales have also witnessed over four-fold growth with 2,255 unit sales in December 2021 as compared to just 418-unit sales in the same period in 2020. The ICE passenger vehicle sales have also grown by 43 per cent with 33,044-unit sales last month as compared to 23,127-unit sales in the same period a year before. Hyundai’s domestic sales have dropped by 31.8 per cent with 32,312-unit sales last month as compared to 47,400-unit sales in the same period in 2020.

Going forward, it would be interesting to see if Tata Motors can retain its second bestselling position in the country this month. The company has a strong product lineup in both ICE and electric options and is also backed up by good safety ratings. On the other hand, Hyundai also popular selling models in every segment. However, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors might affect the delivery timelines.