CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors outsells Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in India in December 2021

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    16,319 Views
    Tata Motors outsells Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in India in December 2021

    - Tata Motors registers 35,299-unit passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in December 2021 

    - Hyundai registers 32,312-unit passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in December 2021

    Tata Motors ended 2021 on a high note by outselling Hyundai in terms of domestic sales volumes in December 2021. Tata Motors has emerged as the second bestselling brand last month by registering total passenger vehicle sales of 35,299 units. Of these, 2,255 units are contributed by the passenger electric vehicles. On the other hand, Hyundai India has registered 32,312-unit sales in December 2021, thereby slipping down to being the third bestseller in the country. 

    Tata Punch Right Front Three Quarter

    When compared to December 2020, Tata Motors has witnessed a 50 per cent growth. Interestingly, the EV sales have also witnessed over four-fold growth with 2,255 unit sales in December 2021 as compared to just 418-unit sales in the same period in 2020. The ICE passenger vehicle sales have also grown by 43 per cent with 33,044-unit sales last month as compared to 23,127-unit sales in the same period a year before. Hyundai’s domestic sales have dropped by 31.8 per cent with 32,312-unit sales last month as compared to 47,400-unit sales in the same period in 2020. 

    Going forward, it would be interesting to see if Tata Motors can retain its second bestselling position in the country this month. The company has a strong product lineup in both ICE and electric options and is also backed up by good safety ratings. On the other hand, Hyundai also popular selling models in every segment. However, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors might affect the delivery timelines.

    Hyundai Creta Image
    Hyundai Creta
    ₹ 10.16 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki retails 1,26,031 vehicles in the domestic market; exports rise by 124 per cent
     Next 
    Skoda Auto India registers 130 per cent growth in 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Creta Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6353 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Creta Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.86 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.11 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.30 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.15 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6353 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors outsells Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in India in December 2021