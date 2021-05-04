CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maruti Suzuki registers 7 per cent drop in sales in April 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    222 Views
    Maruti Suzuki registers 7 per cent drop in sales in April 2021

    - 1,35,879 passengers vehicles sold

    - Exports stood at 17,237 units

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 1,59,691 units in April 2021. This comprises 1,37,151-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 17,237 units. The sale to other OEMs stood at 5,303 units in the last month. On a year-on-year scale, the brand has incurred a 4.3 per cent decline in sales over March 2021 owing to COVID-19 related disruptions. 

    Action

    In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon RCelerioSwiftIgnisBaleno, and Dzire recorded 97,359-unit sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was at 36,953 units, which is a two per cent drop when compared to the sales recorded in March 2021. Similarly, the mid-size sedan, Ciaz also witnessed a downward demand in sales from 1,628 units to 1,567 units. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 1,35,879 units. 

    Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,272 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle; thereby registering a 61.6 per cent fall. The sales to OEMs saw minimal fluctuation with 5,303 units retailed in April 2021. Last month, the automaker also announced a price hike of all its models from April, 2021, details of which can be read here. Maruti Suzuki has also announced a shutdown of factories from 1 May to 9 May, 2021 to aid the oxygen supply in the country for medical needs. To read more about it, click here.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    ₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Maruti Suzuki
    • Alto
    • Swift
    • Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Alto
    • Ignis
    • DZire
    • Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    • baleno
    • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    • Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    • eeco
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    • Ertiga
    • Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    • Celerio
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    • Ciaz
    • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
    • maruti Suzuki Ignis
    • vitara brezza
    • Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    • S-Cross
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    • Celerio X
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
    • S-Presso
    • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
    • XL6
    • Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Jeep Wrangler - Acceleration and fuel economy tested
     Next 
    Mahindra prepones annual maintenance shutdown at all plants due to Coronavirus pandemic

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.69 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.68 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.47 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.63 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki registers 7 per cent drop in sales in April 2021