Maruti Suzuki registers 7 per cent drop in sales in April 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has logged a total sale of 1,59,691 units in April 2021. This comprises 1,37,151-unit sales in the domestic market and export of 17,237 units. The sale to other OEMs stood at 5,303 units in the last month. On a year-on-year scale, the brand has incurred a 4.3 per cent decline in sales over March 2021 owing to COVID-19 related disruptions.

In the passenger vehicles category, the mini and compact segment consisting of the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire recorded 97,359-unit sales. The sales of utility vehicles and vans (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza, and Eeco) was at 36,953 units, which is a two per cent drop when compared to the sales recorded in March 2021. Similarly, the mid-size sedan, Ciaz also witnessed a downward demand in sales from 1,628 units to 1,567 units. The total passenger sales by the company in India was 1,35,879 units.

Besides the passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,272 units of its Super Carry commercial vehicle; thereby registering a 61.6 per cent fall. The sales to OEMs saw minimal fluctuation with 5,303 units retailed in April 2021. Last month, the automaker also announced a price hike of all its models from April, 2021, details of which can be read here. Maruti Suzuki has also announced a shutdown of factories from 1 May to 9 May, 2021 to aid the oxygen supply in the country for medical needs. To read more about it, click here.