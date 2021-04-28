CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to shut down factories to make oxygen available for medical needs

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Maruti Suzuki has advanced its bi-annual maintenance shutdown from 1 May to 9 May, 2021 from the earlier plan of June

    - Suzuki Motor Gujarat will also follow the same process

    Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will shut down its factories in Haryana in order to aid the supply of oxygen for medical requirements. As part of the car manufacturing process, the company uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. 

    The carmaker has decided to advance its maintenance shut down, originally scheduled for June, and it will now take place from 1 May to 9 May, 2021. Production in all factories will halt for maintenance during this period. The company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory.

    Earlier this month, Maruti Suzuki announced a service camp for its arena range of models, details of which are available here. The company also hiked prices across the product portfolio, and you can read all about it here.

