    Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit drops by 9.7 per cent; sales surge by 27.8 per cent

    Jay Shah

    - Net profit for Q4 of FY21 dropped by 9.7 per cent

    - Total sales increased by 27.8 per cent in the last quarter

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced its quarterly sales report for the period January to March 2021. India’s biggest car manufacturer retailed a total of 4,92,235 in the last quarter, out of which 4,56,707 vehicles were sold in the domestic market. The overall sales grew by 27.8 per cent while the local business witnessed 26.7 per cent rise when compared to the same period last year. With the market recovering from the last year’s pandemic, the exports made by the company rose by 44 per cent, totalling to 35,528 units.

    Revenue-wise, Maruti Suzuki recorded a net profit of Rs 11,661 million in the last quarter; a 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y drop. Looking at the bigger picture, the carmaker sold 14,57,861 vehicles in the entire FY2020-21. These figures were lower by 6.7 per cent over the last financial year owing to the Covid-19 related disruptions. The domestic sales and exports, too slumped by 6.8 per cent and 5.9-per cent, respectively. In FY21, the company registered net sales of Rs 6,65,621 million; a 7.2 per cent fall from the last financial year. 

    In recent news, the automaker announced that it will shut its factories from 1 May to 9 May to aid the supply of oxygen for medical requirements, details of which can be read here. Maruti Suzuki is also hosting a month-long ‘Cool your Car’ service camp across the country from 20 April to 20 May, 2021. To know more about it, click here.

