    Coronavirus Pandemic: Hyundai to help generate oxygen in hospitals

    Ninad Ambre

    - Aids in setting up oxygen plants in hospitals

    - Announces a Rs 20-crore Covid-19 relief package

    - Expedites timely assistance to highly affected regions

    To cope with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a Rs 20 crore relief package. The carmaker will deploy resources through its philanthropic arm Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) to set up oxygen generating plants in various hospitals.

    As a part of HMIF's Hyundai Cares 3.0 relief measures, the funds will be used to improve infrastructure in different regions and the most affected states like Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The main aim is to make hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen and eventually help critical patients. In addition to this, HMIF has also announced to help provide support staff to different hospitals, install medicare facilities, and even take up the operational costs if needed.

    It's good to see the auto industry come forward to help at a time when our country is facing a crisis due to this pandemic. Like HMIL, Maruti Suzuki also recently announced that it has temporarily shut down its plants in Haryana in a bid to help produce oxygen. All these efforts by foundations and car manufacturers do make a considerable difference, especially amid the rising Covid-19 cases and when India is facing a shortage of oxygen supplies.

