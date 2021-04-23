CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki ‘Cool your Car’ service camp to be held from 20 April to 20 May, 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Service program to be held for one month 

    - Customers can avail of offers on AC service and repair

    Maruti Suzuki has announced a month-long nationwide ‘Cool your Car’ service camp from 20 April to 20 May, 2021. This campaign will be hosted across all service points in the country excluding the Nexa chain of workshops. 

    In this service program, the carmaker will be providing services like detailed vehicle check and special offers on AC repair work, AC filter, AC gas, AC treatment kits, and condenser. All the vehicles visiting the service centres will be thoroughly sanitised before and after the completion of work. The technician and advisors are also equipped to use protective covers for several touchpoints inside and outside the car. 

    All the mentioned offers are applicable only at Maruti Suzuki authorised service stations. The operations of all the workshops are subject to local jurisdiction and bylaws. In other news, the car manufacturer recently hiked the prices of select models by 1.6 per cent, details of which can be read here.

    The automaker is also offering a host of discount offers across the range this month. To read the model-wise discount offers, click here. The company also maintains its dominance in the monthly sales chart retailing a total of 1,46,203 passenger vehicles last month. 

