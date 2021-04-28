CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia to launch a new seven-seat model in India in early 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,406 Views
    Kia to launch a new seven-seat model in India in early 2022

    - To be introduced in the first half of 2022

    - It will be the fourth model in the brand’s India line-up

    Kia India recently revealed its new logo that will be featured on the refreshed Seltos and the Sonet in India. Both the models are expected to be launched in the coming month. The Seltos was showcased by the carmaker with the new badging, details of which can be read here.

    The Korean carmaker also confirmed its entry in a new segment in early 2022 with an all-new model. Although the details of the upcoming model are not disclosed by Kia, we expect it to be a seven-seat SUV/MPV that is likely to be based on the Seltos. 

    Off late, the three-row SUV segment has witnessed a gradual upward demand with more and more OEMs stepping in. Presently, the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus, and the recently launched Tata Safari occupy the space with the Hyundai Alcazar already on its way. At a slightly premium price tag, these models prove to be more practical than the five-seat mid-size SUVs. 

    Last month, a camouflaged prototype suspected to be Kia’s upcoming MPV in the works was spotted testing on Indian roads. This could most likely be the fourth model that the brand has confirmed for the Indian market. To know more about it, click here.

    Kia Carnival Image
    Kia Carnival
    ₹ 24.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Carnival
    • Carnival
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki to shut down factories to make oxygen available for medical needs
     Next 
    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Carnival Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 29.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 31.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 29.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 30.36 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 29.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 27.93 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 30.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 27.83 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 27.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia to launch a new seven-seat model in India in early 2022