Kia to launch a new seven-seat model in India in early 2022

- To be introduced in the first half of 2022

- It will be the fourth model in the brand’s India line-up

Kia India recently revealed its new logo that will be featured on the refreshed Seltos and the Sonet in India. Both the models are expected to be launched in the coming month. The Seltos was showcased by the carmaker with the new badging, details of which can be read here.

The Korean carmaker also confirmed its entry in a new segment in early 2022 with an all-new model. Although the details of the upcoming model are not disclosed by Kia, we expect it to be a seven-seat SUV/MPV that is likely to be based on the Seltos.

Off late, the three-row SUV segment has witnessed a gradual upward demand with more and more OEMs stepping in. Presently, the Mahindra XUV500, MG Hector Plus, and the recently launched Tata Safari occupy the space with the Hyundai Alcazar already on its way. At a slightly premium price tag, these models prove to be more practical than the five-seat mid-size SUVs.

Last month, a camouflaged prototype suspected to be Kia’s upcoming MPV in the works was spotted testing on Indian roads. This could most likely be the fourth model that the brand has confirmed for the Indian market. To know more about it, click here.