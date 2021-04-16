Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by 1.6 per cent on select models

- Model-wise updated price list to be disclosed soon

- Price hiked due to increase in input costs

India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, has increased the prices of select models by 1.6 per cent. This price revision is effective from 18 January and will be levied on the ex-showroom price of the models. The model-wise new prices will be disclosed by the company soon.

Maruti Suzuki announced last month that it would revise the prices of its models owing to an increase in input and manufacturing cost of vehicles. This is the second time the carmaker has hiked the costs in 2021; the first revision being in the month of January 2021, details of which can be read here.

Maruti Suzuki has also rolled out discount offers for the month across its Arena and Nexa models and you can read about it here. In March 2021, the brand registered a total sale of 1,67,014-units; a 99 per cent growth over the same period last year. For the complete sales report of Maruti Suzuki in March 2021, click here.