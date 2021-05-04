Jeep Wrangler - Acceleration and fuel economy tested

Jeep has been producing the Wrangler at its plant in Maharashtra, India to promote the Make-in-India initiative, and consequently it has made the Wrangler more affordable as compared to when it was a CBU unit. This SUV is offered in two variants - Rubicon and Unlimited and we already reviewed the Rubicon version of the Wrangler. Now lets us shed some light on its acceleration and fuel economy figures.

The Jeep Wrangler is recognised as an off-road focussed SUV and hence it is extraordinary to be inquisitive about its acceleration statistics. However, the CarWale team intensively tested the Wrangler Rubicon and recorded all the test figures in an advanced device for accurate results.

When our team executed various acceleration trials on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, it went from 0 to 60kmph in 3.77 seconds while the 0 to 100kmph time was achieved in 8.58 seconds. On the other hand, the 20 to 80kmph sprint took 5.01 seconds whereas it was able to clock a 40 to 100kmph time in 6.29 seconds. Although Jeep has not revealed the weight of the Wrangler Rubicon, it is claimed that it weighs between 1.5 and 2.0 tonnes and hence these test figures are surprising for this massive vehicle.

The team also measured braking distance and stopping time of the Wrangler Rubicon where the SUV took 3.41 seconds and it covered 48.56 metres distance before stopping from 100kmph to a standstill. Furthermore, this SUV has a claimed ARAI certified mileage of 12.1kmpl. When we performed a fuel economy test of the Wrangler Rubicon, it was able to deliver 6.51kmpl in the city and 8.5kmpl on the highway.

You might be perplexed by the said fuel economy figures and think whether this SUV has a V8 or V10 engine. However, this SUV gets a four-cylinder petrol motor and due to its weight, the fuel consumption is significantly higher. You could argue that the Wrangler is one of the best off-road SUVs in the world and it has critically acclaimed off-road ability. It comes with some disadvantages and higher fuel consumption is one of them.

This SUV has a 2.0 litre inline four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an eight-speed transmission and it produces 268bhp at 5,150rpm and 400Nm of torque at 3,000rpm. The Wrangler Rubicon is 4,882mm in length and has a 3,008mm wheelbase. Additionally, it has a 217mm ground clearance.