    BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased yet again ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The BS6 Isuzu-D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a 161bhp 1.9-litre diesel engine

    - The model will be offered in two variants

    The BS6-emission compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been teased once again, ahead of its launch that will take place later this month. The model has already been spied undisguised at a local dealership.

    Under the hood, Isuzu has replaced the 2.5-litre diesel motor for a 1.9-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power output of 161bhp and 360Nm of torque. A six-speed automatic gearbox will be the only transmission option in the range. The 4x4 capability will be available exclusively with the top-end variant.

    Set to be offered in two variants that include Z 2WD AT and Z Prestige 4WD AT, the exteriors of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be equipped with bi-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, front fog lights with a chrome bezel, roof rails, side steps, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

    Inside, the upcoming BS6-compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control six-way electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags, ABD with EBD, ESC, HDC, HSA, seat-belt reminder system, rear parking sensors, and traction control.

