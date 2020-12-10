CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    31,308 Views
    Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from January 2021

    - All the models across the range to face the rise

    - Model-wise updated price list to be disclosed soon 

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has declared a price hike effective from January, 2021 for all its models. The leading car manufacturer of the country states that over the years the manufacturing cost of the vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in input costs. 

    The company also mentioned that the price increase will vary as per the variants of different models. Currently, the portfolio of the brand consists of 14 cars ranging from the Alto (Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom) to XL6 (Rs 9.84 lakh, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki has recently also announced discount offers on different models for the month of December, details of which can be read here.

    Exterior

    Looking at the sales reports of the previous festive month, the company had logged a total passenger vehicle sale of 1,35,775 units. Out of these, the sales of the heavily reliant sub-segment of mini and compact cars plunged by 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y. Overall, the sales of the car-maker recorded 1.7 per cent growth in November, 2020 as compared to the same period last year. For a more detailed report of the monthly sales of Maruti Suzuki, click here. We expect the exact quantum of a model-wise price increase to be shared by the company in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for further updates in this regard.

