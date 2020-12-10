B-segment warranty analysis: Standard and Extended coverage

In our previous story, we have covered the standard and extended warranty aspect for the A-segment. To learn more about the warranty coverage plans in the A-segment, click here. This time around, we will speak in detail about the warranty coverage for cars in the B-segment. The B-segment hatchbacks are popular among buyers seeking an upgrade over the A-segment or are looking out for more spacious options over the entry-level models. Read below to learn more about the standard and extended warranty for the B-segment vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of options in both A and the B segment. The company offers a standard warranty of 24 months / 40,000 kilometres, whichever comes earlier. The company has the Swift hatchback from the Arena outlet, alongside the Baleno and Ignis premium hatchbacks that are sold via the Nexa outlet.

Prior to the termination of the standard warranty, customers interested in the Maruti Suzuki Swift can opt from either of the multiple extended warranty packages – Gold, Platinum, and Royal Platinum, which range from Rs 4,680 to Rs 7,490.

Nexa, the premium arm of Maruti Suzuki offers two warranty packages – Platinum and Royal Platinum. Two popular models from the B-segment, the Baleno and the Ignis hatchbacks can be had with either of the above mentioned extended warranty packages. The extended warranty package for the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 6,520 and tops out at Rs 18,760 for the maximum tenure. The extended warranty for the Ignis hatchback starts at Rs 5,120 and goes up all the way to Rs 18,140.

Maruti Suzuki customers can avail from any one of the following extended warranty plans –

Gold – Third year or 60,000 kilometres. To learn more about it, click here.

Platinum – Third and fourth year or 80,000 kilometres. To learn more about it, click here.

Royal Platinum – Third, fourth, and fifth-year or one lakh kilometres. To learn more about it, click here.

Hyundai

Hyundai competes strongly against the likes of Maruti Suzuki, with strong product line-up in the form of Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, and the recently launched premium hatchback, the i20. Hyundai offers three years or one lakh kilometres warranty as standard. The company offers multiple extended warranty packages as mentioned below -

- Fourth year/80,000 kilometres

- Fourth year/one lakh kilometres

- Fourth year/1.20 lakh kilometres

- Fourth and fifth year/one lakh kilometres

- Fourth and fifth year/1.20 lakh kilometres

- Fourth and fifth year/1.40 lakh kilometres

- Fifth year/one lakh kilometres

- Fifth year/1.20 lakh kilometres

- Fifth year/1.40 lakh kilometres

All the above-mentioned extended warranty packages are further segregated into two slabs – Slab One (within 90 days from the date of delivery or sale) and Slab Two (after 90 days and before the expiry of the standard warranty). The extended warranty will lapse in case the vehicle has already covered a distance of 80,000km – 1.20 lakh kilometres (depending on extended warranty package) in the standard warranty period.

The extended warranty package for the Hyundai Grand i10 starts at Rs 3,750 and tops out at Rs 9,400. The extended warranty for the Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 3,750 and goes up all the way to Rs 10,350. The South Korean car manufacturer has recently launched the new-generation i20 hatchback and is yet to come up with its extended warranty plans. However, the i20 is offered with three Wonder Warranty packages – three years or one lakh kilometres, four years or 50,000 km, or five years or 40,000 km. To learn more about the extended warranty plans in detail, click here.

Honda

Apart from the standard warranty period of three years or unlimited kilometres, the Japanese car manufacturer offers extended warranty packages for the third and fourth year. Selective models can also avail of Anytime Warranty coverage for 10 years or 1.20 lakh km, whichever comes earlier.

Honda Jazz is offered with two standard warranty options; two-years and three-years. Models with two year standard warranty can avail extended warranty starting at Rs 2,918 to Rs 10,054, while models with a three-year standard warranty can avail extended warranty at a price range of Rs 3,828 to Rs 13,415. To learn more about the warranty packages, click here.

Ford

Ford makes its mark in the B-segment with the Freestyle compact utility vehicle and the Figo hatchback. Both the vehicles are offered with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometre, whichever comes earlier. Both the vehicles are offered with similar extended warranty packages that start at Rs 7,499 and go up all the way to Rs 25,789. Customers opting for an extended warranty can avail the best prices if purchased within 90 days of new car delivery. To learn more about it, click here.

Interestingly, Ford is the only one to offer the Flexi service plan, which is tailor-made to allow customers to choose from a variety of options. Flexi service plan claims to offer savings up to 25 per cent and can be bought at any point of ownership period, and it covers oil change, service, as well as labour. To learn more about it, click here.

Moreover, vehicles which have completed factory/extended warranty and are within 72 months from the date of sale with an odometer reading of less than 1.2 lakh kilometres can opt for Anytime Warranty. To learn more about it, click here.

Tata Motors

Tata Altroz, the premium hatchback from the Indian car manufacturer gets a standard warranty period of two years or 75,000 kilometres, whichever occurs earlier. The company offers three term plans as options and they are mentioned below –

- Third year or 75,000 kilometres

- Third and fourth year or one lakh kilometres

- Third, fourth, and fifth year or unlimited kilometres

The extended warranty prices for the above mentioned terms are further segregated in three slabs – 0-90 days, 91-180 days, and above 180 days – till the expiry of the standard warranty. The extended warranty for the Altroz starts at Rs 4,661 (0-90 days) for the petrol manual and it goes all the way up to Rs 18,814 (above 180 days) for the diesel top-spec variant. To learn more about the extended warranty plans, click here.

Toyota

Toyota offers multiple warranty options across its products in the form of True warranty, driveline warranty, and timeless warranty. The Toyota Glanza is offered with a standard warranty of three years or one lakh kilometre. Customers opting for the manual variant of the Glanza can avail extended warranty at a starting price of Rs 7,727 that goes up all the way to Rs 30,418. The extended warranty for the automatic variant starts at Rs 9,168 and goes up all the way to Rs 33,359. To learn more about extended warranty plans, click here.

The Driveline warranty for the manual variant starts at Rs 9,050 (two lakh km) and goes up all the way to a maximum of Rs 15,357 (2.20 lakh km). The Driveline warranty for the automatic variant starts at Rs 9,950 (two lakh km) and goes up to a maximum of Rs 16,868 (2.2 lakh km).

Conclusion

All car manufacturers in the B-segment offer affordable extended warranty packages. However, as seen in the A-segment, Hyundai once again takes a lead in the B-segment with a range of extended warranty package options to choose from, all at affordable prices. Ford goes one step ahead with a Flexi service plan, which is tailor-made to allow customers to choose from a variety of options. Toyota offers assurance with impressive driveline warranty on both manual and automatic transmission options.