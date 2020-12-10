2021 Nissan Kicks unveiled for the American market

-Misses out on the new e-Power series hybrid powertrain

-Expected to launch in India sometime in 2021

The next-generation Nissan Kicks crossover finally makes its debut in the US markets. The first-generation model was introduced in the USA three years ago in 2017 as the entry-level crossover in Nissan’s lineup of SUVs. Kicks was targeted more towards the young and enthusiastic buyers in the country.

The all-new Kicks features fresh exterior upgrades and added features on the inside. Up front, the model wears a new ‘Double V-motion’ front grille, as the brand likes to call it, with a new set of LED headlights and a redesigned bumper with repositioned housings for the fog lights. On the side are 17-inch alloy wheels and a blacked-out C-pillar creating a floating roof design effect. The rear looks sporty with split tail lamps and an LED light bar across the trunk lid. The bumper is tweaked with a strip of plastic cladding and diffuser-like design at the bottom.

Now, the new generation Kicks will be available overseas in three trims – S, SV, and SR. The base S variant will be equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the higher-spec variants are fitted with a bigger eight-inch system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, seven-inch digital driver display, leather-wrapped steering, heated OVRMs, six-way adjustable driver’s seat, and USB Type-C ports. An optional package for the top-spec SR model offers premium features like heated front seats and steering wheel, Bose stereo system, and Nissan Connect service.

The Kicks also packs in a decent list of safety and driver-assist tech including standard ten air bags, intelligent cruise control, electronic parking brake, hill start assist, traction control system, and rear door alert. With Nissan Safety Shield, one gets added equipment like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic, pedestrian detection, high beam assist, rear automatic braking, and radar-based blind-spot warning.

Nissan has also introduced three new exterior colour options - Electric Blue Metallic, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat (optional), and Boulder Gray Pearl in addition to the existing ones. Surprisingly, as seen in other international markets, the Kicks is not offered with the new e-power series hybrid powertrain. It continues with the same 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 120bhp and 154Nm of torque controlled by a CVT transmission as standard. Expect the new Nissan Kicks to reach the Indian shores sometime next year with a different set of drivetrain options and a shortened list of features and safety tech.