    • Discounts up to Rs 51,000 on Maruti Ciaz, S-Presso, and Celerio in December 2020

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, and corporate discounts.

    Arena

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Celerio are available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The Swift and Eeco are offered with a cash discount of 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 each. The Alto 800 can be availed with a cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are limited to a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Vitara Brezza can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Wagon R is offered with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Nexa

    Customers can avail of discounts up to Rs 51,000 on all variants of the S-Cross and the Ciaz. The Ignis and Baleno are available with benefits up to Rs 46,000 and Rs 31,000 respectively. The XL6 is offered with discounts up to Rs 27,000. 

